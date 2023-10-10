BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Earth Galactic Alliance Special Advisement #27- God Stands With Israel, Her People, Soldiers, and Leaders!
Earth Galactic Alliance
Earth Galactic Alliance
24 views • 10/10/2023

PRAYERS FOR ISRAEL! GOD AND THE ANGELS ARE WITH THEM!

Be very aware of what has happened in Israel on Saturday, October 7, 2023, of what was one the most unforgivable abhorrent acts of Terrorism on a Sovereign Country! Soldiers, Men Women, Children , Babies, were slaughtered in these attacks barbarically! No matter what your opinion if you are a Christian, or a Universalist, Israel has stood by America as we Have stood by Her.

Don't Forget, Trump was largely supported by the Vast Majority of Israelis Literally doing Trump Rallies in Israel! And Trump most likely won by a land slide in the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election because of that extended support that not only saved our country but this entire world!

No matter your opinion, Christians remember that Israel is the Sacred land in the Holy Bible. Biblical duties apply. If we are to Unite one day in peace worldwide, then we must also Unite to Defend each other against barbaric acts of terrorism! Support and Prayers for Israel, and Prayers for both the missing Israelis and Americans that they are unharmed and returned and make it safely home!

Please Be Advised: The information in this Video is for Informational Purposes only. None of the information in this video should be considered medical advice!

