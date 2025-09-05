BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - The Satanic Gases: Clearing the Air about Global Warming by Patrick J. Michaels and Robert C. Balling Jr.
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
315 views • 1 week ago

In "The Satanic Gases: Clearing the Air about Global Warming," climatologists Patrick J. Michaels and Robert C. Balling Jr. challenge the mainstream climate alarmism pushed by political figures like Al Gore, arguing that extreme weather events (such as floods and glacier melt) are often exploited for political gain rather than being scientifically linked to human-caused warming. They critique climate models for consistently overestimating warming, noting that 80% of the troposphere has not warmed in decades, undermining model credibility. The authors also dispute the overreliance on sulfate aerosols as a "fix" for flawed predictions, citing studies showing their cooling effect is likely overstated. Contrary to doomsday narratives, they highlight CO2’s benefits—enhanced plant growth, agricultural productivity, and global greening—while exposing how federal funding biases climate research toward alarmism. They dismiss the Kyoto Protocol as ineffective and costly, advocating instead for adaptation over prevention and a balanced, evidence-based approach to climate policy. Ultimately, the book urges skepticism toward politicized climate narratives and calls for rational, science-driven discourse.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy