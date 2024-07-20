'REVELATION' ⛨ JOHN RICH [FEATURING SONYA ISAACS]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Verse 1: John Rich]
Dancing in the flames
The people cursed his name
Bowed at the altar of the Father of Lies
But there's a number to their days
And all their evil ways
The Lord's gonna turn away from all their cries
[Chorus: John Rich, John Rich & Sonya Isaacs]
Oh, revelation
I can feel it coming like a dark train running
Oh, get ready
'Cause the King is coming
The King is coming back again
[Verse 2: John Rich]
Brimstone upon their heads
Millstones around their necks
They'll feel the shaking when the trumpet sounds
And no matter wherе they hide
Therе'll be nowhere to run
When Jesus puts His mighty foot on the ground
[Chorus: John Rich, John Rich & Sonya Isaacs]
Oh, revelation
I can feel it coming like a dark train running
Oh, get ready
'Cause the King is coming
The King is coming back again
https://genius.com/John-rich-revelation-lyrics
One of the most downloaded songs in America is about the book of Revelation. John Rich says he channeled the entire thing from God.
(2:41) John Rich’s Song Inspired by God
(6:23) Eminem and the Dark Side of the Modern Music Industry
(19:37) The Mark of the Beast
(23:42) The Attempt on Trump’s Life
(31:35) The Attacks on Christianity
(49:06) Reacting to the Dismissal of Trump’s Classified Documents Case
(1:15:55) John Rich’s Dad Preaching in Prisons
Includes paid partnerships.
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1813258091997327545