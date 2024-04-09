Ep. 91: Reverend Munther Isaac

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How does the government of Israel treat Christians?
In the West, Christian leaders don’t seem interested in knowing the answer.
They should be.
Here’s the view of a pastor from Bethlehem.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 9 April 2024
