Full-Spectrum, Fiber Optic Solar Daylighting System in Minnesota
Courtesy of https://www.youtube.com/@SunstoneCreative . Video highlighting the installation of cutting-edge sun collectors and fiber-optic solar daylighting systems on a Minnesota, USA commercial building by Swedish company, Parans.


Learn more by clicking-on: https://Linktr.ee/FiberOpticDaylighting


To view a Powerpoint presentation, visit: http://tinyurl.com/FiberOpticDaylightingtPowerpt


Contact Parans' North America distributor, Danny Tseng, with questions and/or to request a complimentary quote for your new construction (ideal) and/or existing school, home, business, non-profit, government (including tribal governments), and/or other commercial or industrial building:

Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)

1+786.441.2727

text: 305.297.9360

toll-free/fax: 1+800.250.8975

e-mail any of the below:

[email protected]

[email protected]

OR

[email protected]


