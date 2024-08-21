BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mother RUSSIA now taking American REFUGEES and Asylum SEEKERS, first sign of the ships of Tarshish?
332 views • 8 months ago

It has been signed into law by Russian President Vladimir Putin to take in American Asylum seekers. this is one of the strangest declarations I have heard of. and certainly one I would take advantage of if I could. I will be on the first train ship or plane out of here if I could. for Russia to be accepting American refugees that has to be a big sign. is this a sign of the second Exodus that is about to begin shortly.? We are about to see. I certainly hope so because I want to come out of America the Babylon as prescribed and biblical prophecy and scripture

I truly recommend prophetic study at the warning website at the following address larrygmeguiar2.com

newsamericabiblerussiaprophecyreligionlast daysrefugeesmoralsasylumend daysthen how stupid this is
