Mother RUSSIA now taking American REFUGEES and Asylum SEEKERS, first sign of the ships of Tarshish?

It has been signed into law by Russian President Vladimir Putin to take in American Asylum seekers. this is one of the strangest declarations I have heard of. and certainly one I would take advantage of if I could. I will be on the first train ship or plane out of here if I could. for Russia to be accepting American refugees that has to be a big sign. is this a sign of the second Exodus that is about to begin shortly.? We are about to see. I certainly hope so because I want to come out of America the Babylon as prescribed and biblical prophecy and scripture
