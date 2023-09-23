The Tiger and the Snake Financial Report 09/22/2023

In this episode Angry Tiger talks about Goldman Sachs CaughtWith Hand In Cookie Jar, Unlimited Budget 800 Million an Hour, 33 Trillion In Debt, Oil To Hit 150 A Barrel, Diesel Destruction, Precious Metals, The Markets, CBDC Update, and more.

Angry Tiger - Linktree

https://linktr.ee/angrytigersden

Links to all TNP content, socials, and where you can donate to us can all be found here: https://libertylinks.io/TNP

Join the TNP Telegram Group: https://t.me/s/TNP06

Follow us on your favorite platforms, Like our videos (Including this one!), and Share on X (Twitter), Instagram, Gab, and Minds with #TNPCREW