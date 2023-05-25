© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Speaker McCarthy: We’re Now Down To 8 Days From A Default Because Biden Waited
“We cannot continue down this path but the president waited 97 days… Now we’re eight days away from Biden having a default. I don’t want that to happen. That’s why the Republicans in the House in April lifted the debt ceiling.”
