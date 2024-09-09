Russians Increase Pressure West Of Donetsk While Kyiv Bangs Head Against Wall In Kursk

On September 9, units of the Russian Armed Forces continue to press on positions of the Kyiv regime in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Additionally due to recent setbacks around Pokrovsk, Kyiv’s forces are now facing difficulties around Ugledar and Novomikhailovka.

Videos appearing from the ground show that the Russians are already targeting pro-Kyiv units around Elizavetovka with FPV drones as Russian troops are developing a ground advance around Antonovka and Katerinovka.

Reports also appeared that the Russians were able to reach the village of Vodyanoe northeast of Ugledar. Fighting is ongoing there with some sources already speculating that the village will soon be under full control of the advancing forces.

It should be noted that earlier, the Russians already liberated the village of Prechistovka on the western flank of Ugledar. Thus, pro-Kiyv troops have been experiencing a hard time in the entire sector.

On September 8, the Russian Defense Ministry officially confirmed that units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have liberated the town of Novogrodovka.

According to the statement, Russian forces inflicted losses on Ukrainian manpower and military hardware near Dzerzhinsk, Mikhaylovka, Grodovka and Dimitrov. At the same time, pro-Kyiv units launched at least eight counter-attacks in this part of frontline, but all they were repelled.

The Russian military stated that the losses of Kyiv’s forces in these clashes amounted to up to 560 troops, a battle tank, one MaxxPro and two Kozak armored fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles and five howitzers.

The Russian military is very conservative in its releases detailing the progress on the ground. Therefore, the recent confirmation of the liberation of Novogrodovka means that Russian units were able to successfully consolidate their gains in the area.

As of September 9, the Russians are pressuring the Kyiv regime in the directions of Pokrovsk, Ukrainsk and Maksimilyanovka. Fighting is also ongoing across almost entire contact line in the Kurahovo sector.

Meanwhile, the Kyiv regime continue to pour reinforcements in fierce attempts to develop its initial gains in the Russian region of Kursk. The Russian Armed Forces were able to mostly contain these attempts and the contact line the remains relatively unchanged. Olgovka, Vishnevka, Russkoe Porechnoe and Martinovka are among the hottest points of the recent fighting.

The Ukrainian adventure in Kursk has not been able to achieve any astonishing results. Now, Kyiv is burning their reserves that in other cases may have been used to support its crumbling defense in the Donbass.

