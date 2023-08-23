El Salvador Day 7&8

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we were doing some window shopping in Santa Tecla at the mall and then on July 18th we went to Vidri’s. So this is more or less a browning around the furniture and appliances as well as the Hardware stores in El Salvador just to compare what we would need to bring with us or buy once we got there.
and
Follow us on social media at:
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TresGraciasSV