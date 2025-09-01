⚡️8 US WARSHIPS loaded with 1,200 missiles + NUCLEAR submarine moving on Venezuela - Prez Maduro

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️ 8 US WARSHIPS loaded with 1,200 missiles + NUCLEAR submarine moving on Venezuela — Prez Maduro
Caracas faces GREATEST threat in a CENTURY.
Venezuela is facing maximum pressure, President Nicolas Maduro has declared.
Other Key statements from the Venezuelan President’s press conference:
🟠 Eight warships, 1,200 missiles, and a nuclear submarine are aimed at Venezuela
🟠 This represents the greatest threat to Latin America in its entire history
🟠 Maximum readiness is required to defend peace
🟠 The “Bolivarian Revolution” (Venezuela) has overcome sanctions, more than a thousand different restrictions, and a blockade
🟠 Venezuela’s economic system is stable, resilient, developing, and diversified
🟠 Today, a new global vision of development is taking shape—one that will not allow any form of colonialism or exceptionalism, neither in Latin America nor in the world
🟠 Venezuela is open to the world. “I invite you to learn about the experience of our new and direct democracy—our democracy,” Maduro emphasized