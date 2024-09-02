BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Democrats openly call to get rid of Constitution and 325k migrant children go missing under Biden!
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Paul Davis UnCancelled
8 months ago

Democrats want to get rid of US Constitution! | HHS caught delivering migrant children to trafficking ring | Biden-Harris Administration can't account for 325,000 migrant children! | Bill Maher roasts Harris and Waltz | Gold Star families side with Trump in Arlington Cemetery controversy | Kamala does first interview since campaign started | Universities ban anti-Israel protests as "hate speech" | Kamala posts fake letter from Tucker Carlson | Infant/toddler foods poisoning children | California passes bill to ban voter ID | Robert Reich calls for Elon Musk's arrest | NY preps for Trump prison sentence | Tim Walz brother says | Aurora mayor blames feds


Keywords
childrendemocratsmissing
