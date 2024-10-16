BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Optogenetics & The Secret Worldwide NanoTech Experiment
Millions Murdered — Still No Answers

* A peer-reviewed study documented at least 55 undeclared chemical elements in the ’rona gene therapy vaxxes (from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, CanSino, Sinopharm & Sputnik V).

* They include several toxic elements — i.e. Aluminum, Titanium, Arsenic, Lead, Uranium etc.

* Researchers have deduced that the jabs are part of a secret worldwide nano-technological experimentation program.

* These crimes against humanity have still gone unanswered.

* The plandemic gave mad scientists an excuse to inject billions of humans with a mysterious cocktail of nanotech.

* Researchers at La Quinta Columna have pointed out a possible relationship between the shots and invisible light from our mobile phones.


Reese Reports | 16 October 2024

https://rumble.com/v5iw7a3-optogenetics-and-the-secret-worldwide-nanotech-experiment.html

https://banned.video/watch?id=670fc19690cadc991b2cdd7d

big pharmagenocidedepopulationpopulation reductiontranshumanismbioweaponvaxgreg reesedemocidemass murdercrime against humanityjabnanotechgene therapycoronavirusoptogeneticscovidplandemicnano-technologyedward boyden
