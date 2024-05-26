CREEPY MATRIX! Company launches HEAD and BODY swapping lab _ Redacted with Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What if you could swap out your cancer ridden body with a new body? What if you could swap out your Alzheimers racked body with a new one... keeping your consciousness intact? Yes a totally new body but your memories are all still there.
It sounds like it's straight out of a sci-fi novel, but it's happening right now and it's real. I'm talking about the unveiling of the world’s first head transplant system by a new start up company called BrainBridge.