A LOVE STORY: My 2-Part Phantom of the Opera series! #PhantomoftheOpera

My name is Samantha: I'm the Author of an incredible Love Story! My 2-Part Phantom of the Opera series: LIFE AFTER PHANTOM a 2-Part Series, Plus MY GHOSTLY LOVER: A TRUE STORY. Introduction to my 2-part Phantom of the Opera paranormal romance series and the website for my books, LifeAfterPhantom.com. #PhantomoftheOpera