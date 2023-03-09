Establishment Economist Paul Krugman's Latest Idiocy on Bitcoin "Fundamentals" + Value

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nobel prize winning economist, Paul Krugman, stated that bitcoin has no value proposition because we already have credit cards. It's a fundamental ignorance of the propositional value of bitcoin from the same person who declared the fax machine would have no greater affect on the economy than the fax machine did.
#paulkrugman #bitcoin #fiat #storeofwealth