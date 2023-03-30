CHP Talks: Corrine Mori—BC Nurses Challenging Union’s Failure

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 30, 2023: My special guest this week is Corrine Mori. Corrine is an ER nurse in Nelson, BC, who was fired for non-compliance with BC’s illegitimate vaccine mandates. We discuss the collapse of BC’s healthcare system, the failure of the BC Nurses’ Union to protect the contractual rights of nurses, the delay of proceedings by the government-influenced Labour Relations Board and the wave of nurses and other health care professionals leaving BC due to the mandates, current working conditions and the additional threats posed by the implementation of BC’s Bill 36.
