CHP Talks: Corrine Mori—BC Nurses Challenging Union’s Failure
85 views • 03/30/2023

March 30, 2023: My special guest this week is Corrine Mori. Corrine is an ER nurse in Nelson, BC, who was fired for non-compliance with BC’s illegitimate vaccine mandates. We discuss the collapse of BC’s healthcare system, the failure of the BC Nurses’ Union to protect the contractual rights of nurses, the delay of proceedings by the government-influenced Labour Relations Board and the wave of nurses and other health care professionals leaving BC due to the mandates, current working conditions and the additional threats posed by the implementation of BC’s Bill 36.

To learn more about Corrine Mori and her efforts to protect the rights and the health of BC nurses and others, visit:

https://www.bcnursesfightmandates.ca

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

healthvaccineshealth caremandateschp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorfiredbcnelsoncovidcdnpolichpcanadachp talksbcpolicorrine moribc nursesbc nurses fight mandates
