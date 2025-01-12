The Adam and Eve origin

You have selected historical file number 7-23-68: The Creation of Adults.

[Then the scene changes to the planet Earth and children are playing.]

Narrator/Numbuh 1: In the beginning, there were children. And for a time, it was pretty cool. The kids played on the beaches, explored the wild forests, and relaxed in the fields. The world was their big, endless playground.

Girl: [throws leaves] Over here!

[We see children building treehouses, jumping on the beds, and throwing toilet paper.]

Narrator/Numbuh 1: They built themselves simple treehouses and they lived without rules or naptimes. But it was not long before they became bored as children do.

[The children are now sitting around doing nothing.]

Narrator/Numbuh 1: Soon, their perfect society gave way to laziness.

[A kid throws a soda can. Then we see the children, in scientific outfits, using a machine in order to create the first adult.]

Narrator/Numbuh 1: Thus, did children decide to create adults in their own image. Only fatter, funnier looking, and bigger so they can reach cereal boxes on high shelves.

[They turn the knobs to make the adult fat, funny, and bigger. Then they fired the laser at the experiments and the first adult is fully created. The adult appeared as an old man with dorky glasses and a funny face. The adult looks at the kids and the kids start laughing at him. The adult smiled and soon more adults were created.]

Narrator/Numbuh 1: The children dressed the adults in stupid outfits so they could laugh at them. And gave them goofy names like "Mr. Pluppet".

[The traffic light clings.]

Narrator/Numbuh 1: The adults, loyal and eager to please, worked tirelessly to do the children's bidding. Making them peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, cleaning up all of their messes, and building larger and more elaborate treehouses for children to play in.

[One adult is seen hammering a nail. He hits his thumb with the hammer and screams in pain. The children laugh at the man's agony.]

Narrator/Numbuh 1: And yet, the adults got no respect from children. These strange short-legged creatures with snot running down their noses. With the adults already overworked and given no time to themselves, the children demanded that they construct the coolest monument yet. A grand treehouse. One larger than all of the treehouses before it. That all of kiddom could live in and play. And they called it the Super-Double-Mega-Triple-Treehouse. The adults worked endlessly around the clock to keep this seemingly impossible vision while still keeping up with their cooking, lawn mowing, and attending to their children's wills. Like playing horsey