The Power of Oneness with God! | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

Discover the incredible truth of John 14:8-11—Jesus and the Father are one, and through Christ in you, miracles and healing flow! 🔥 Be conscious of His glory dwelling in you (Isaiah 60:2, 40:5). As you grow in Him (2 Corinthians 3:18), His life shines through you. You’re never alone—Holy Spirit is with you always (John 14:16-18). Embrace the treasure within this earthen vessel (2 Corinthians 4:6-7) and let Jesus’ life manifest in you! 🙌
Join us to explore how to grow God’s presence in you and live a life where His glory is seen! 🚀
The Power of Oneness with God!
Apostles & Prophets Conference, 2024
Prophetic Time | 14 April 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
