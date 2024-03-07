Florida Supreme Court To Seize CLOT SHOTS? High Court Accepts Writ Of Mandamus To Halt BIOWEAPON

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Mar 6, 2024) BioTech researcher Karen Kingston joins Stew Peters to talk about the Florida Supreme Court accepting a document that calls for the seizure of all mRNA bioweapon injections.
Karen Kingston’s article: “Pending Florida Supreme Court Case: Will DeSantis & AG Moody Be Court-Ordered to Remove ALL mRNA Injections from Florida?”: https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/pending-florida-supreme-court-case
Karen Kingston's Substack: https://substack.com/@karenkingston
Stew Peters: https://StewPeters.com
Video source: https://rumble.com/v4hojc6-florida-supreme-court-to-seize-clot-shots-high-court-accepts-writ-of-mandam.html