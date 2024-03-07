Florida Supreme Court To Seize CLOT SHOTS? High Court Accepts Writ Of Mandamus To Halt BIOWEAPON

(Mar 6, 2024) BioTech researcher Karen Kingston joins Stew Peters to talk about the Florida Supreme Court accepting a document that calls for the seizure of all mRNA bioweapon injections.





Karen Kingston’s article: “Pending Florida Supreme Court Case: Will DeSantis & AG Moody Be Court-Ordered to Remove ALL mRNA Injections from Florida?”: https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/pending-florida-supreme-court-case





Karen Kingston's Substack: https://substack.com/@karenkingston





Stew Peters: https://StewPeters.com





Video source: https://rumble.com/v4hojc6-florida-supreme-court-to-seize-clot-shots-high-court-accepts-writ-of-mandam.html