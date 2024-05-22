Our battle against spiritual forces

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #85; The Exodus generation very early on began to rebel and take interest in false gods and demonic worship. This would be a theme in the nation of Israel on and off for thousands of years. Blood sacrifice is in direct defiance of the plan of GOD, the LAMB of God was the only recognized sacrifice and that was complete on the cross. All other blood rituals are designed to call power from the dark side not the true light.