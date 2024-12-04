"Wartime Cafe" EP18: Ali Jezzini “What Ceasefire in Lebanon? What’s next in Syria?”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Filmed on the banks of the Litani River in violation of the Imperialist "ceasefire", Laith Marouf interviews for the fourth time Ali Jezzini, alMayadeen TV military and weapons analyst, about the so called “Ceasefire” between Lebanon and the Zionist Entity occupying Palestine, and the ongoing attacks by Wahhabi Contras on Aleppo city and Syria as whole.
Camera/editing: Hadi Hotait
Filmed: 1/12/2024
