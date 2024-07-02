The Rock Almighty God Doesn't Hate You When He Corrects You

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".





Godly rebuke and correction, while not enjoyable at the time, may be one of the strongest indicators that he loves you unconditionally!





Failing to Listen to God

Get daily devotions and more with the (Intouch Ministries) app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl

Accept and be thankful for godly correction; your life will be better because of it.

2 Timothy 4:1-4

In his second letter to Timothy, Paul charged his disciple to preach the Word and to correct and rebuke with great patience (4:2). A pastor could hardly have a more difficult assignment than this, because few people respond well to correction. What you do when you are criticized is a good indication of the maturity of your faith. Scripture tells us that the “one who neglects discipline rejects himself,” whereas the “one whose ear listens to a life-giving rebuke will stay among the wise” (Proverbs 15:31-32).

Get daily devotions and more with the (Intouch Ministries) app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl





Music video credit:

Stryper "End of Days"

Put Stryper On Your Playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/45QV0o7

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3xFu8e2

Frontiers Music srl

@frontiersmusicsrl

https://www.youtube.com/@frontiersmusicsrl





Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul.

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio!

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday