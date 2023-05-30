Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed recent Strike and Hit on the GUR (Military Intelligence of Ukraine Ministry of Defence).

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed strike and hit on the GUR (Military Intelligence of Ukraine MoD)

Putin: "We have already talked about the possibility of striking decision-making centers. Of course, the headquarters of the military intelligence of Ukraine, which was hit two or three days ago, also belongs to this category. In response, the Kiev regime chose the path of intimidation of Russian citizens and strikes on residential buildings. This, of course, is a clear sign of terrorist activity. But the Moscow air defense system worked normally, satisfactorily. Although there is something to work on."

Cynthia said, I thought that I would add this found.

The headquarters of the GUR (Military Intelligence of Ukraine MoD), where, according to the witness, a rocket flew in. The headquarters also look a little fucked up.

By the way, the arrivals were not only during the day, also at night, and apparently, they broke the bunker with “Kiznhal”, hence the "earthworm".

As a reinforcing argument for the confirmation of this version, from the headquarters of the Main Intelligence Directorate today



