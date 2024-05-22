© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al-Qassam Blows Up Two Merkava Tanks by Jabalia Refugee Camp
Al-Qassam Mujahideen clash with enemy soldiers and vehicles in the incursion axis east of the city of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. 2024/05/20
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.
FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f
FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)
CreeperStatus, #CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #CeaseFireNOW, #BoycottIsrael, #AlAqsaFlood, #Scenes, Al-Quds, Al-Qassam, Jabalia, sniper, rifle, sniping, IDF, Israel, Gaza, Palestine, Hamas, Jews, IOF, IGF,