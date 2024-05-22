Al-Qassam Blows Up Two Merkava Tanks by Jabalia Refugee Camp

37 views • 12 months ago

Al-Qassam Mujahideen clash with enemy soldiers and vehicles in the incursion axis east of the city of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. 2024/05/20

