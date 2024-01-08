TITLE
Son’s Sextortion-Linked Suicide Leads to Harsher Punishment for Offenders - Brandon Guffey
DESCRIPTION
South Carolina State Rep. Brandon Guffey tragically lost his young son, Gavin, to suicide. His teenage son was pressured to take his own life after becoming the target of a horrifying “sextortion” plot. Sextortion, Brandon explains, is when someone online pretends to be someone they’re not, pressures someone to take compromising photos or videos of themselves, and then uses that material to blackmail them into giving them something they want - typically, money. They can do this to children as well as adults. Stricken by grief, Rep. Guffey worked hard in the Palmetto State to pass “Gavin’s Law,” which makes sextortion a felony offense (aggravated felony if the victim is a minor). He further explains how easily someone can be targeted by sextortion criminals and how to protect your family from those risks.
TAKEAWAYS
Today’s modern culture normalizes the idea of having online relationships, making kids and teens vulnerable to predators
Sextortionists often ask young girls for images and videos, and they use compromising material to extort boys for money
It’s important to keep your weapons completely locked up and out of reach of any minors in the house
Extortionists often move faster than police do, and they are very difficult to catch
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo
Gavin’s Story video: https://bit.ly/49SHSQD
Politician’s Bill Passes State House article: https://bit.ly/3vviDUO
Sextortion Victim Dies by Suicide article: https://bit.ly/47ohlbx
Lawmaker Fights to Save Other Teens: https://bit.ly/3RLeBiS
Roblox Includes Sexual Content and Grooming article: https://bit.ly/4aMo81w
🔗 CONNECT WITH BRANDON GUFFEY
Website: https://voteguffey.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brandonguffey48
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3MZBq0A
X: https://twitter.com/brandonguffeysc
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@brandonguffey
🔗 CONNECT WITH LESS THAN 3
Website: https://lessthan3sc.org/
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3MZBDAU
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/
Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/
TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom
Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.