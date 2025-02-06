Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (6 February 2025)

the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces hit formations of two territorial defence brigades close to Volchansk and Okhrimovka (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 25 troops, four motor vehicles, and one field artillery gun. One ammunition depot was destroyed.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation and delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one mountain assault brigade of the AFU, and one national guard brigade close to Peschanoye, Novaya Kruglyakovka, Zeleny Gai, Zagryzovo (Kharkov region), Shangdrigolovo, Novoye, Yampolovka, and Kolodezi (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 200 troops, one tank, five armoured fighting vehicles, to include three U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, seven motor vehicles, five field artillery guns, two of which were Western-made. One electronic warfare station and four ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Formations of two mechanised brigades, one assault brigade, one motorised infantry brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades suffered losses near Predtechino, Katerinovka, Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Nikolayevka, Zelenovka, Sukhiye Yaly, and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 180 troops, three motor vehicles, one self-propelled artillery system, and one ammunition depot.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line. The Russian troops inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two heavy mechanised brigades, five mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade of the AFU, and the Lyut Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine near Druzhba, Shcherbinovka, Udachnoye, Novopavlovka, Tarasovka, Dzerzhinsk, Vodyanoye Vtoroye, and Kotlino (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 505 troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, to include one U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, and seven artillery guns, to include one Western-made self-propelled artillery system.