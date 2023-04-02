Core Secrets with “The Paranormal Lawyer,” Michael W. Hall, J. D.

Known as “The Paranormal Lawyer,” Michael W. Hall, J.D. is an attorney, Doctor of Jurisprudence, and former Superior Court Judge Pro Tem.

Brian co-hosted for the first time with Tara, from southern California.

At 1:28:00 Brian and Michael Hall talk about Dr. Steven Greer.

As an experienced UFO Field Investigator for the Aerial Phenomena Research Organization (APRO, 1974), Michael Hall is a long-time consultant to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON, since 1995), the attorney of record for the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC, since 1995), and The National Aviation Reporting Center on Anomalous Phenomena (NARCAP, since 1999).

An ‘Experiencer’ himself, Michael has also represented such noted Ufologists and Researchers as Grant Cameron, James Rigney, Chief Petty Officer Kevin Day (Ret.), Peter Davenport, Dr. Richard Haines and the initial Travis Walton alien abduction scientist/researcher, Dr. James Harder.

The Washington State Bar Association’s (“Side Bar”) article about “The Paranormal Lawyer!”

Michael is a well-informed radio, television and podcast guest and presenter, speaking on a variety of paranormal and conspiracy-related subjects, including the following timely issues and topics:

“THE ADMIRAL WILSON ‘CORE SECRETS’ UFO MEMO ‘LEAK OF THE CENTURY.’”

A ‘Core Secret,’ as defined in USAF regulations, is any item, process, strategy, element or information, the compromise of which, would result in ‘unrecoverable failure.’ In other words, revealing the existence of such a black program, would completely undermine its military value.

There is only one unique moment in the history of any given planet in the universe when its inhabitants receive actual confirmation that they are not alone in the vastness of Infinity. Such a special moment happens only once in that planet’s entire existence; when speculation and conjecture finally give way to the world-wide reality that “we are not alone!”

It is my sincere contention that this unique, world-altering moment took place on planet Earth, Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 7:43 p.m. PST, when the Admiral Wilson UFO Core Secrets Memo, Smoking Gun Leak of the Century was first anonymously published, world-wide, over social media.

Such a bold statement, I realize, demands extraordinary, corroborative evidence (as noted by famed astronomer and 21st-Century thinker, Carl Sagan). Therefore, in this narrative ‘BlogBook’ that follows, I intend to fully document the remarkable true events, participants, and circumstances involved in what many have deemed the most important ‘consciousness'.