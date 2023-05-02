How the Globalists Are Upending The World-Wide Resistance to The Great Reset

April 29 2023





Note from Brother Alexis Bugnolo:

This is my April 29, 2023 A. D. update to my previous video of January 14, 2022 A. D., entitled, “How Skull & Bones plans to co-opt world-wide resistance to the Scamdemic“, which itself was a second installment on, “Beware as Skull & Bones Pivots“, by which I foretold a week beforehand how the Covid Narrative would be dumped. — I have made today’s video in suchwise that you may be able to upload it to BigTech Media platforms, so feel free to do so, as I release the intellectual rights I have over it, for such uses: though I urge you to do so under a non-paid anonymous account, because of what I say in it.



