Changing Rules of the Game - Lori Skibo

Eileen Tesch speaks with Lori Skibo, who is a state committee woman for the Michigan GOP. Lori speaks about the recent election and the changing of state convention rules.





You can email any questions to the Michigan Republican Party, Ninth District at [email protected]





