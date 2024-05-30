NATO AND RUSSIA EXCHANGING STRIKES THROUGH UKRAINE

On the night of May 30, the warring sides exchanged massive strikes in each other’s rear regions. The Russian military definitely won the battle.

At first, several groups of Russian kamikaze UAVs entered Ukrainian airspace and revealed the positions of Ukrainian air defense systems, maneuvering over the entire country. In the middle of the night, the Ukrainian monitoring system reported that dozen Russian strategic Tu-95MS, as well as MiG-31 with hypersonic Dagger missiles, took off for the attack. Sirens have been ringing all over the war-torn country since early morning.

After NATO leaders remembered their promise to supply F-16 to support the escalation in Ukraine, the Russian military launched devastating strikes on Ukrainian airfields. Moscow warned that it perceives the deployment of F-16 in Ukraine as a deliberate signal from NATO in the nuclear sphere. In order to cool down NATO warmongers, Russian drones and missiles resumed strikes, including on the notorious Starokonstantinov airfield. The Ukrainian military is working hard to fortify facilities at the airfield so that they could host the precious F-16 fighters from NATO but Russian regular attacks are nullifying all their efforts.

More strikes targeted the Ukrainian military in the Vinnytsia, where a military command post was reportedly destroyed. A point of deployment of the Ukrainian territorial defense units was reportedly destroyed in the Chernihiv region.

More damage to the Ukrainian military facilities was confirmed in Dnipro and in the Poltava region. The port infrastructure in the Odessa region used by the Ukrainian military for naval operations in the Black Sea came under another wave of Russian strikes.

Ukrainian military positions were destroyed by precision strikes near Liman and Svyatogorsk in the DPR.

The Kharkiv region and its capital are pounded by Russian airstrikes non stop. The last night was not an exception. Unable to hide the damage, the local authorities confirmed the strikes on a number of facilities.

While the Ukrainian infrastructure is burning, NATO pushes Kiev to launch strikes on the Russian territory in an attempt to inflict a strategic defeat to Moscow.

Last night, Russian forces repelled another massive attack on the Crimean peninsula. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 8 ATACMS missiles were destroyed on their way to the Crimean Bridge. 8 UAVs and two unmanned boats were destroyed in the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian military shared an unclear footage claiming the destruction of another Russian small missile boat in the western Uzkaya bay. On May 29, at least three more unmanned boats were destroyed near the northwestern coast of Crimea.

At the same time, more UAVs targeted the Krasnodar region, where the Voronezh-DM radar was recently damaged.

All the attacks were coordinated by American and British reconnaissance aircraft that do not stop operations over the Black Sea.

https://southfront.press/nato-and-russia-exchanging-strikes/