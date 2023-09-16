X22 REPORT Ep. 3164a - The Economic Walls Are Closing In On Biden & The [CB], Game Over

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3164a - Sept. 15, 2023
The Economic Walls Are Closing In On Biden & The [CB], Game Over
The economic system is collapsing and one thing after another is hitting the Biden administration, its like it was planned. As people continue to see the GR & the GND play out they understand who is causing the problems. In the end when the crisis hits it will be game over for the [CB].
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)