SN1507: America Is Back, Unpacking Injury & Peace or Pain ⚠️

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v6q8e9k-sn1507-america-is-back-unpacking-injury-and-peace-or-pain-.html]





[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2025/03/07/sn1507-america-is-back-unpacking-injury-peace-or-pain/]





We went from covering the Epstein Files release to seeing Zelensky spanked on international television in a matter of hours. To say this is going to be an interesting administration and entertaining for a few more years is an understatement. America is back in this week’s transmission as we talk about Donald Trump’s speech to Congress, putting the Democrats' obvious dismantling and disarray on display.





The bad news? Everything Trump’s doing is drowned by the rising death toll in relation to the COVID jabs. 47 is in office chewing bubble gum and kicking keester, but it all pales in comparison and stark contrast to the reality of the COVID vaccines. We delve into the most recent report out of South Korea alluding to how millions have now developed VAIDS as a result of being devotees to the former and current president.





While it’s important to practice appreciation, it’s even more important to practice caution. We close out the show this week looking at the Ukrainian War, what our tax dollars are supporting and even playing clips of Senator Lindsey Graham revoking his regard for Zelensky. The geopolitical battle space is changing at a rapid rate, as Vladimir Lenin, the Russian revolutionary and founding leader of the USSR, has long been rumored to have said, "There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen."





