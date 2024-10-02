© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡️In Volchansk, the Russian army used the ODAB-9000 vacuum bomb for the first time, Russian military publics report.
The media calls this bomb one of the most powerful non-nuclear weapons in the world.
The estimated mass of the explosive is 7100 kg. Although there is little official data on this ammunition.
Source @Intel Slava Z
