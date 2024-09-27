Trump stated that in today's meeting with Zelensky, he will talk about the need for peace, stop the death & destruction.

Trump at Trump Tower stated that in today's meeting with Zelensky, he will talk about the need for peace, stop the death and destruction. Former President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet at Trump Tower Friday morning.

When asked if he believes Ukraine should give up the captured territories to Russia to end the war, the Republican gave an evasive answer: "We'll see what happens."



