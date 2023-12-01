How the Rothschilds got the U.S. Christians & Christian Zionist Evangelicals on their Side Before Israel Even Existed – by Makia Freeman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To understand the Hamas false flag op on Oct. 7th 2023, you need to dive into the Satanic Rothschilds, the origins of modern Israel, Zionism, the Scofield Bible, dispensationalism and Christian/evangelical Zionism.
To Watch the Entire Documentary:
"The Mystery of Israel - SOLVED! - Must See!!"
Click Here https://rumble.com/v3qr6ip-the-mystery-of-israel-solved.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=12
Shownotes:
https://rumble.com/v3pr62s-must-see-the-mystery-of-israel-solved.html
https://veteranstoday.com/2020/10/17/christian-zionism-cyrus-scofield-was-a-rothschild-puppet/
https://www.fulfilledcg.com/Magazine/previous-issues-2021-2025/2022-winter/tj-smith.htm
http://whale.to/a/scofield_bible1.html
https://jmsmith.org/blog/are-you-rapture-ready/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/israel-planned-home-of-new-world-order/