Closing Shops in the Old Town of Hebron City





The Zionist occupation closed dozens of shops in the old town of Hebron. The occupation aims to expel Palestinians from the old town and facilitate the control of Israeli settlers over it.

Interview: Bader Al-Tamimi: Head of the Old Town Committee

Reporting: sari jaradat

Filmed: 25/12/2024

