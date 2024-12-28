Closing Shops in the Old Town of Hebron City

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation closed dozens of shops in the old town of Hebron. The occupation aims to expel Palestinians from the old town and facilitate the control of Israeli settlers over it.
Interview: Bader Al-Tamimi: Head of the Old Town Committee
Reporting: sari jaradat
Filmed: 25/12/2024
