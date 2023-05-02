© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Advancing The Wise And The Discerning.
Proverbs 1:5 (NIV).
5) let the wise listen and add to their learning,
and let the discerning get guidance—
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Instruction makes the Wise even wiser.
Coaching improves the discerning.
Instruction is general, while coaching is specific and personal.
