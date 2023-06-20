NTEB On List Of 'Antigovernment Hate Groups' says SPLC-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JUNE 19 2023

The web site for the Southern Poverty Law Center, a highly-funded and influential far Left group, warns of 'hate groups' who have gathered in every state across America. They write 'Antigovernment groups are part of the antidemocratic hard-right movement. They believe the federal government is tyrannical, and they traffic in conspiracy theories about an illegitimate government of leftist elites seeking a New World Order.' One of the 'hate groups' the SPLC has been warning you about since 2016 is Now The End Begins.



"Am I therefore become your enemy, because I tell you the truth?" Galatians 4:16 (KJB)



On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we live in an upside-down world and ask you to consider the following. In 2023, we have fascist groups like ANTIFA working to 'eradicate fascism' by employing fascism against their critics. The SPLC has no problem with ANTIFA, they never make the list. Agitator groups like Black Lives Matter seek to 'end racism' by being overtly racist whilst using violence to achieve their goals. The SLPC has no problem with BLM, and they never make the list. But NTEB, who warns of the rapid advances in end times Bible prophecy and urges lost people to receive Jesus Christ as Saviour 'makes the list' of sites to avoid year after year. Why is that? On this Prophecy News Podcast, we show you just how 'free' America no longer is, and what life might look like when the second lockdown hits. In 2022, Barack Obama announced that his foundation would be launching a new initiative to combat misinformation, and that'll be rolling out just in time for the 2024 election cycle.

