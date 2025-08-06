The importance of Tryptophan metabolism and essential amino acids

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



We're looking at gut microbiota and the regulation of tryptophan metabolism in health and disease. So when we presented at the International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology, that's usually once or twice a year. So you're teaching the Academy, you're teaching folks going into oral medicine, dentistry, and thinking about the metabolism of tryptophan. And what we were talking about was the nine essential amino acids in human diets. In the nine essential amino acids in human diets, and I hate to say any is more important than any other.

But in that meeting, we highlighted three. We highlighted tryptophan, methionine, leucine. But I thought today it'd be better to drill down on this paper, because what it says is gut microbiota and the regulation of that essential amino acid. Humans don't make that, and I want to say metabolize that. So the gut microbiota, it says, is a crucial actor.

Actor? I don't think it's an actor in human physiology. Many of the effects that are mediated by metabolites, yes we metabolize. You digest in your mouth. You don't have teeth in your stomach so you metabolize. That means literally putting a charge, plus minus, plus minus....

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 08/05/2025

Gut Microbiota Regulation of Tryptophan: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29902437/