Ayatollah Khamenei - "No Doubt Zionist Regime will be Eliminated from the Earth"

No doubt Zionist regime will be eliminated from the earth.
Unprecedented brutality
Palestinians' greatest achievement in Gaza: US & Britain being disgraced
Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khamenei met with thousands of people from the provinces of Kerman and Khuzestan in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
What is happening in Gaza is unprecedented. It is unprecedented due to the way the Zionist regime is killing children, dropping bunker-busting bombs on patients in hospitals, and their brutality. These are things that have never been seen in recent history.
Imam Khamenei
Dec. 23, 2023
