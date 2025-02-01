© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
His naïve and delusional cult also believes the synagogue of satan are God’s chosen people. How incredibly evil for people to believe a man can save them when JESUS is the only savior.
📖 [Read] Romans 8:39 (KJV) Bible
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Romans-8-39/
“Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
📖 [Listen] KJV Bible Dramatized With Words
https://rumble.com/playlists/JMny3CqgKS0
📖 [Read] King James Bible
The Preserved and Living Word of God
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/
Credits to: Rob Lee Truth and Ministers Hub