BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BREAKING | Iran Reveals Powerful Laser Air Defence System
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
284 views • 7 months ago
Iran Army unveils ‘daunting’ laser-powered air defense system guarding nuclear sites:

Iran’s Army has unveiled a state-of-the-art laser-powered air defense system during its Air Defense Forces’ military maneuvers in the country’s western and northern areas.

The equipment, named Seraj (Light), was wheeled out on Sunday as the defense forces were drilling near the country’s Fordow uranium enrichment facility.

The Army identified the system as only one of the layers providing the site with air defense services.

Observers have described the apparatus as “daunting,” pointing to Western states’ expressing surprise concerning the phenomenon.

The exercises, during which the Air Defense Forces conducted various reconnaissance, interception, confrontation, and destruction operations against mock enemy forces, featured deployment of various other defense systems too.

The forces carried out airstrikes using missiles as a means of defending the strategic and sensitive areas under their jurisdiction.

The drills, being monitored and directed by the Islamic Republic’s Integrated Air Defense Network, fended off the mock enemy forces’ offensive operations in Fordow and the nearby Khondab District.

The drills, which had sought to assess the actual effectiveness of the country’s air defense strategies against potential hostile invasions, wound down on Sunday after achieving their predetermined objectives.

They ensured intelligence command and the capability to punctually detect invasive targets, using various sensitive active and passive radar, signal detection, optical, and surveillance systems at the Air Defense Forces’ disposal.

They further assessed the operational and technical defense forces’ operational prowess across realistic engagement circumstances and their commitment to passive defense principles.

The drills also took place with emphasis on the rapid deployment principle.

The Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces, including the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), have been continuously enhancing their military hardware and combat readiness in line with the directives issued by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The forces have vowed to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of the threats that are posed by the Iranian nation’s enemies.

Source https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/01/13/740813/Iran-Army-unveils-daunting-laser-air-defense-system-guarding-nuclear-site-Fordo-uranium-enrichment

Mirrored - Velocity


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
laserair defence systemiran reveals
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy