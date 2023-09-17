Biden heroes. Climate censorship and the climate. Plasma gun/tractor beam. GabPay. Drunk quiz

#climate #propaganda #plasma #deepstate #Gab





https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/biden-heroes-climate-censorship





Was this written after beer or wine?





"My goal with my life is to be as interesting as I can. It's not something I recommend for others, as they may be better at creating things, or they may be criminals who want to steal, but I have tips for the bandits too!





I'm simply the best, and Rita: Have I been drinking beer or wine? (I assume everyone knows I don't touch cocaine or cannabis)"













----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Biden-hjältarna. Klimat-censur och klimatet. Plasma-kanon/traktorstråle. GabPay. Fylle-fråga





#klimat #propaganda #plasma #djupastaten #Gab

https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/biden-heroes-climate-censorship





Var detta skrivet efter öl eller vin?





"Mitt mål med mitt liv är att bli så intressant jag kan. Det är inte något jag rekommenderar för andra, då de kanske är bättre på att skapa saker, eller så är de kriminella som vill stjäla, men jag har ju tips för banditerna också!





Jag är ju bara bäst, och Rita: Har jag druckit öl eller vin? (Jag antar alla vet jag inte rör kokain eller cannabis)"