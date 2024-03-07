BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Carnivore Reacts, Bill Gates- ‘M&Ms Healthier VS MEAT’ Study
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
516 views • 03/07/2024

HomeSteadHow


Mar 2, 2024


Carnivore reacts to Bill Gate's and his new study which claims M&Ms and chips and cereal are healthier than meat!


🌐 Learn More & Contribute: [GoFundMe](https://www.gofundme.com/f/carnivore-...)

🌐 Visit our official site: [Carnivore Diet Movie](https://healinghumanity.movie/)


Don't Miss Out! Elevate Your Carnivore Journey NOW!** 🔥

Unlock Exclusive Updates, Behind-the-Scenes Content, Documentary Updates and more—all FREE! Join our Carnivore Army today: [Carnivore Army Signup](https://news.healinghumanity.movie/) 🍖

---

🎬 *Carnivore Diet Documentary—Be Part of the Revolution!*


We're crafting a ground-breaking documentary, revealing the transformative power of the carnivore diet. Follow real people for a year, including those battling obesity, diabetes, and arthritis. This is a project for the people, by the people—and we need YOU!


🌐 Learn More & Contribute: [GoFundMe](https://www.gofundme.com/f/carnivore-...)

🌐 Visit our official site: [Carnivore Diet Movie](https://healinghumanity.movie/)


Cancer Action Plan- 1 Million Signatures!

https://healinghumanity.movie/cancer/


👕 *Wear Your Carnivore Pride! Support the Cause!*


Grab our exclusive Compassionate Carnivore T-shirts and Merch to fuel our documentary mission!


🛒Carnivore T-Shirts Merch and More Shop

https://healinghumanity.movie/merch/

👑 *Level Up Your Carnivore Experience—Become a Channel Member!*


Get VIP perks, insider access, and actively support the creation of our Carnivore Diet Documentary!


👉 [Become a Member]( / @homesteadhow ) 👈


Join us on this game-changing journey, revolutionizing what you thought you knew about diet and health! 🚀


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KHW1bUbvBZM


Keywords
foodreactionmeatcarnivorebill gateschipscerealnew studyhealthierm and mshomesteadhow
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy