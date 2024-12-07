🎖 For bravery and heroism: servicemen of Tsentr Group of Forces tank regiment receive state awards.

Deputy commander of the regiment on work with personnel Major Sergei Ganzha presented the deserved awards. The servicemen were awarded 'Medals for Courage', 'For Lifesaving', 'For Bravery'. He thanked the personnel for all they had done.

I seldom post the Russian award videos with brave military men, but thought I would today. Cynthia