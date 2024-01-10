Globalism Unhinged

What you’re hearing is a primal scream from a dying regime.
The globalists are losing power every day on a rising tide of populism and nationalism worldwide.
It’s going to get nastier now.
They are at the ramparts.
They won’t go down easy — or play by the rules.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3305: The Globalist Grip Weakens (10 January 2024)
https://rumble.com/v468sr6-episode-3305-the-globalist-grip-weakens.html
