Blood Moon, Israel, 2nd Exodus, Redemption, UN, WW3 & Peace
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
23 views • 1 week ago

We're fast-approaching the fall holy days and the world news is overwhelming.

On September 7-8, a significant Blood Moon Eclipse will overshadow Israel.

On September 22, the Pre-Tribulation Rapture will occur. Just kidding! It will be another Rosh Hashanah or Yom Teruah.

The UN will meet on September 22-24 to attempt to divide Israel.

God is calling worldwide Jews home by instigating greater persecution.

The nations of the east are fomenting WW3.

Trump and Jared Kushner are working hard for increasing the Abraham Accords and world peace.

The War, The Red Heifer, And The Impending Geulah https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4yHXWtL5lE

TRUMP EFFECT: A Running List of New U.S. Investment in President Trump’s Second Term

https://www.whitehouse.gov/articles/2025/08/trump-effect-a-running-list-of-new-u-s-investment-in-president-trumps-second-term/

trumpisraelww3bible prophecypeacerevelationend of days
