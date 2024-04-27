Astrology & Beyond the Presidential Election - Neptune into Aries

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
What does Astrology have to say about how the USA will be doing--AFTER the 2024 Presidential Elections? Will the USA still be standing? Facing problems? Or rise like the Phoenix?
Using the Neptune ingress into Aries, we'll take a snapshot look about 11-12 months into the future, around March 30th 2025, for the USA and partially, for the world.
#astrology #prediction #fruitcakeastrologer #2025
LINKS:
Revelations, by Xavier Ayral
https://www.amazon.com/Revelations-Xavier-Reyes-Ayral/dp/1649790988/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1
Hyperinflation - Adapt2030 - David Dubyne
https://rumble.com/v4rdrlt-hyperinflation-signs-beginning-in-america-12.html
https://rumble.com/v4rer56-signs-that-hyperinflation-is-beginning-in-america-22.html
Brighteon Affiliate Link
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=7789271.67117a&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=7789271.67117a
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XgZZE3Amppsi/
TELEGRAM: t.me/fruitcakeastrologer_official
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fruitcakeastrologer
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/fruitcakeastrologer
Website: https://AstroSvs.com