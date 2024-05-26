BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Syrian First Lady Asma al-Assad, a survivor of breast cancer - Now Fighting For Her Life After Diagnosed with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia - This is her Message to Syria Before She Begins Treatment
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
211 views • 11 months ago

Syrian First Lady Asma al-Assad, a survivor of breast cancer, is in another fight for her life after being diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia. This is her message to Syria before she begins treatment.

(https://mouqawamahmusic.net/syrian-first-lady-asma-al-assad-helped-her-nation-defeat-zio-takfiri-terrorism-shell-beat-back-breast-cancer-too/)

She was born and raised in London to Syrian parents. Married to al-Assad since 2000. In 2018, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and had since recovered.


Our thoughts and du'a are with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, his family and all of Bilad al-Sham in this difficult moment. But Lady Asma helped Syria prevail over Zion and its Takfiri Goy Golem... She will prevail over the leukemia too. 🇸🇾 ❤️ 🤲 

#LongLiveSyria 

#CantMossadTheAssad 

Keywords
iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank
